Kylie Jenner Sings Along Backstage at Boyfriend Travis Scott's Concert in Cannes

She knows all the words.

On Wednesday, Travis Scott hit the stage to perform at the Cannes Lions Festival’s Spotify Beach Party — and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner proudly supported him from just a few feet away.

Jenner, 20, documented the concert on her Instagram story, sharing several videos of her and bestie Jordyn Woods dancing and singing along backstage.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: See All of Kylie Jenner’s Hottest Post-Baby Pics

Earlier in the day, Jenner and Scott, 27, were spotted shopping at several high-end boutiques. After the quick pit stop in Cannes, the pair traveled to Paris, where Jenner snapped a photo of the Eiffel Tower.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Not in attendance at Scott’s performance, of course, was the couple’s 20-week-old daughter Stormi, though she is on the trip with them. The new parents, who have been dating since April 2017, welcomed their firstborn on Feb 1.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Stopped Showing Stormi’s Face Because She’s ‘Shocked’ at ‘Nasty Comments,’ Source Says

RELATED VIDEO: Courtside Date Night! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy Time Together Without Daughter Stormi

From celebrating Stormi’s first Easter to renting out Six Flags for his birthday party, Jenner and Scott have been spending quality time as a couple and a family. Last month, a source told PEOPLE that welcoming a daughter has strengthened their bond.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger,” the insider. “Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi,” the source added. “She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on. She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”