Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
23 stories since

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrated Thanksgiving with Stormi: 'They Get Along,' Says Source

"They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other," a source tells PEOPLE

By Maria Pasquini
December 01, 2019 04:45 PM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Stormi.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, celebrated the holiday on Thursday in Palm Springs, alongside the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner.

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that while the couple is still taking a break from their relationship, they “seem happy.”

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source adds. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

Sharing a glimpse at her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations, the mother of one posted a photo on her Instagram Story, in which she and Kendall sat on either side of their mother. “I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving,” she captioned the snap.

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Story Continues Below
Skip
Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Dating Tips from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
1/31/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Engaged Officially
4/5/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Engagement Has Kardashians 'Concerned'
4/13/2016
Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna: PHOTO
4/25/2016
Kim Kardashian Criticizes Kris Jenner for Supporting Rob Kardashian Financially
4/27/2016
Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Welcome Blac Chyna into Their Family
6/28/2016
Blac Chyna and Rob Celebrate Khloe's Birthday with Kim, Kourtney and Kylie
6/27/2016
The Game Says He Slept with Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
9/19/2016
Love-Hate Relationships: Inside the Kardashians' and Jenners' Most Controversial Couplings
12/2/2016
Khloé Kardashian 'Found Strength' in the Crisis That Prompted Her Family to Put Their Lives in Her Hands
12/15/2016
It's a Very Kardashian Khristmas! Kim Joins Family for Kris Jenner's Annual Holiday Party
12/24/2016
The Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Mother's Day with Dream Kardashian — but Where Is Blac Chyna?
5/14/2017
A Ranking of the Richest Women of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan
9/24/2017
Khloé Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner Is the 'New Rob' Because She's Never Around
11/19/2017
The Final Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Is Here — and Pregnant Kylie Is a No-Show
12/25/2017
Kim, Khloé & Rob Kardashian Enjoy Kris Jenner's Valentine's Dinner - and a Kanye West Sing-Along
2/15/2018
Kendall Jenner Tells Caitlyn 'Happy Father's Day to the Soul That Raised Me'
6/17/2018
Kris Jenner, 63, Pays Tribute to 'My Ride or Die' Corey Gamble on His 38th Birthday
11/10/2018
Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Honor Late Kardashian Patriarch Robert Sr. on His Birthday
2/23/2019
The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever
9/18/2019
How Kim Kardashian Balances Work and Being a Mom of 4: 'I Don't Drink, I Don't Stay Out Late'
11/22/2019
Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian 'Perfection' on Her Latest Instagram Post
11/27/2019
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrated Thanksgiving with Stormi: 'They Get Along,' Says Source
12/1/2019

While in Palm Springs, the pair were also seen together at the Agua Caliente casino, video of which was posted to fan accounts online.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Attends Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: They’re ‘Still Very Close,’ Says Source

Earlier in November, Jenner flew to Houston to support Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did not share any snaps of herself and Scott from the trip, she did share a collection of photos with a group of her friends including Sofia Richie, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. Two more shots show Jenner and Stormi hanging out backstage.

“..🖤 making memories with my besties,” the reality star captioned the images.

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou with Stormi
Kylie Jenner Instagram

“Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

That same weekend, Scott also shared a photo of a celebratory flower arrangement spelling out the name of the festival, which many on social media believed to be a gift from Jenner.

“Love u that I really do,” the rapper wrote alongside the photo, adding a red heart as well as a butterfly emoji — which has always had a special significance for the pair.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with Stormi
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

RELATED: Travis Scott Proudly Raves About 21-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Adorably Rocking ‘Daddy’s Hair’

In September, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.