Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrated Thanksgiving with Stormi: 'They Get Along,' Says Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Stormi.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, celebrated the holiday on Thursday in Palm Springs, alongside the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner.

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that while the couple is still taking a break from their relationship, they “seem happy.”

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source adds. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

Sharing a glimpse at her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations, the mother of one posted a photo on her Instagram Story, in which she and Kendall sat on either side of their mother. “I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving,” she captioned the snap.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Story Continues Below

While in Palm Springs, the pair were also seen together at the Agua Caliente casino, video of which was posted to fan accounts online.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Attends Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: They’re ‘Still Very Close,’ Says Source

Earlier in November, Jenner flew to Houston to support Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did not share any snaps of herself and Scott from the trip, she did share a collection of photos with a group of her friends including Sofia Richie, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. Two more shots show Jenner and Stormi hanging out backstage.

“..🖤 making memories with my besties,” the reality star captioned the images.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou with Stormi Kylie Jenner Instagram

“Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

That same weekend, Scott also shared a photo of a celebratory flower arrangement spelling out the name of the festival, which many on social media believed to be a gift from Jenner.

“Love u that I really do,” the rapper wrote alongside the photo, adding a red heart as well as a butterfly emoji — which has always had a special significance for the pair.

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with Stormi Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

RELATED: Travis Scott Proudly Raves About 21-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Adorably Rocking ‘Daddy’s Hair’

In September, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”