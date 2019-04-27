No one does birthdays quite like the Kardashians.

In keeping with her famous family’s tradition of celebrating birthdays with elaborate parties and gifts, Kylie Jenner showered her boyfriend Travis Scott with love, appearing to buy out a billboard in Los Angeles to celebrate his special day.

The billboard, first spotted by fans this weekend and located in the West Hollywood, features a giant portrait of the couple’s 14-month-old daughter Stormi, alongside a sweet photo of Jenner, 21, and their baby girl.

“Happy birthday daddy,” the billboard read. “Love, Mommy & Stormi xo.”

Scott will celebrate his 28th birthday on April 30.

The billboard comes days after Jenner and Stormi, alongside numerous members of the Kardashian and Jenner family, celebrated the rapper during an Avengers-themed party on Thursday.

At the evening celebration, held at Cinepolis in Westlake Village, California, Jenner gave her boyfriend a cake, which included miniature figurines of Scott, Jenner and Stormi dressed up in superhero costumes. While the party was held in Scott’s honor, the sweet message that was printed atop his birthday cake was perhaps the most telling about how deeply Jenner feels for him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUSBAND!” the cake from Jenner to Scott reads in all capital letters, which was captured on big sister Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram Story.

Although the couple is not yet engaged or married, this certainly isn’t the first time that the lovebirds have referred to each other as husband and wife. Just last weekend, Scott dubbed himself “Husband of the Goddess K” in an Instagram post.

For the party, the family of three wore creative looks ahead of the Friday release of Avengers: Endgame, which marked the epic end of the Avengers saga.

Jenner dressed up as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest and most badass superheroes — Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson — while Scott went more old school as Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man.

Little Stormi was decked out as Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth — fitting, given her name!

“Happy end game everyone,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the sweet family snapshot, taken in front of a red luxury sports car and shared late Thursday evening.

“Oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you,” the makeup mogul joked in the caption of her second birthday-themed post.

Jenner and Scott, who faced rumors of infidelity in February, recently enjoyed a family trip to Mexico with baby Stormi. But they made sure to get some alone time, too, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“They stayed in a beach villa and enjoyed it very much. [They] had a nanny so they could have date nights,” the insider said. “Kylie seems much happier. Travis will be around now for several weeks before his tour resumes.”

The couple was also spotted packing on the PDA on Easter Sunday last weekend while attending Kanye West‘s star-studded Sunday Service at Coachella. Jenner shared several photos from their morning in the desert together, where it was clear they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.