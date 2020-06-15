Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were recently spotted leaving an L.A. restaurant together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Better at 'Being Co-Parents' Than 'Romantic' Partners, Source Says

Exes can be friends!

However, a source tells PEOPLE that the former couple is in no rush to get back into a romantic relationship.

"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the source says.

"Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship," the source adds.

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together.

Jenner, 22, later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

In the months since their split, the rapper, 28, and Kylie Cosmetics founder have continued to spend time together as they co-parent, celebrating Stormi's 2nd birthday in February together with a trip to Disney World as well as an extravagant party.

A source told PEOPLE in early March that "things are great" between the pair, and aren't "labeling their relationship."

“They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though," the insider said.

The couple has remained mum about their status together, though they have both praised one another in recent interviews.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a February interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner shared that she still has a “great relationship” with Scott. “We’re like best friends,” she said in the interview. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”

Then in April, Jenner also shared a loving tribute to Scott in honor of his 28th birthday, calling him the “daddy of the year.”

"DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year!" Jenner captioned the sweet post, which included photos and videos of the "SICKO MODE" rapper and Stormi. "I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness!"