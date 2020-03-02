Kylie Jenner 'Isn't Labeling' Her Relationship with Travis Scott, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t in a rush to define their relationship.

As the reality star and rapper spark speculation that they’ve rekindled their romance on social media, a source tells PEOPLE that the two are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple again.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source says. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

Over the weekend, Jenner, 22, shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories showing her and Scott, 27, getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“It’s a mood,” she wrote over the photos.

Image zoom Bob Levey/Getty Images

RELATED: Engagement Speculation to Sudden Break: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

In the months since their split, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their 2-year-old daughter Stormi. Most recently, they were spotted heading to an Oscars afterparty with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

“Their focus is on spending as much family time together as possible,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom

RELATED: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Spending More Time Together’ but Not an Official Couple: Source



While they haven’t spoken out about their current relationship status, the exes have praised each other in recent interviews.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Jenner shared that she still has a “great relationship” with Scott

“We’re like best friends,” she said in the interview published earlier this month. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”