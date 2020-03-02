Kylie Jenner 'Isn't Labeling' Her Relationship with Travis Scott, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split in October after over two years of dating but have been spending time together lately

By Jodi Guglielmi
March 02, 2020 12:50 PM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t in a rush to define their relationship.

As the reality star and rapper spark speculation that they’ve rekindled their romance on social media, a source tells PEOPLE that the two are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple again.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source says. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

Over the weekend, Jenner, 22, shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories showing her and Scott, 27, getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“It’s a mood,” she wrote over the photos.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

RELATED: Engagement Speculation to Sudden Break: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

In the months since their split, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their 2-year-old daughter Stormi. Most recently, they were spotted heading to an Oscars afterparty with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

“Their focus is on spending as much family time together as possible,” the source tells PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Spending More Time Together’ but Not an Official Couple: Source

While they haven’t spoken out about their current relationship status, the exes have praised each other in recent interviews.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Jenner shared that she still has a “great relationship” with Scott

“We’re like best friends,” she said in the interview published earlier this month. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.