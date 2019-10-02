There Is ‘Absolutely Hope’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Will Get Back Together,' Says Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s relationship may be on hold, but a source tells PEOPLE that it’s possible the couple will reconcile.

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the source says. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”

Amidst their struggles as a couple, the makeup mogul, 22, and Scott, 28, decided to take a break from their relationship in the best interest of their 20-month-old daughter Stormi, the source says.

“As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi,” the source adds.

Jenner and Scott have yet to publicly address the break, and reps for the couple have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Taking Some Time Apart’ After 2 Years of Dating

The two were last seen together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28.

The outing was a family affair as Jenner and Scott brought out baby Stormi. The rapper was seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek as Jenner held her in her arms.

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

RELATED: From Engagement Speculation to Rumored Cheating, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they were spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017. The pair recently opened up about their relationship in Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” with Jenner revealing, “We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

Over the years, the two have fueled engagement, and even marriage, rumors as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often referred to Scott as her “hubby.” Scott has also used the term “wifey” to describe Jenner.

In July, a source told PEOPLE, “Kylie is very happy with her life,” adding that she and Travis were “discussing marriage.”