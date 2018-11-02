Kylie Jenner Was the One to Tell Khloé Kardashian About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

When Khloé Kardashian learned about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal just days before she gave birth, it was her youngest sister that informed her of the shocking news.

In early April, a blissful Khloé, 34, was preparing to meet her baby girl, True, whom she welcomed April 12. But her world was rocked when video footage of Thompson, 27, getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge was released days before True’s arrival.

Although Khloé and her four sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — spend a large majority of their time together, the siblings weren’t together when news of Thompson’s infidelity broke. (Khloé was in Cleveland, while the rest of the sisters were in Los Angeles.)

“No one had the courage to tell Khloé, because we knew she was days away from giving birth,” says Kylie, 21, in a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians posted by E! News. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. So, I’m the one that told Khloé.”

“I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Kim, 38, was filming interviews on the KUWTK set when she spotted the news.

“There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night,” she says. “Khloé’s going to die. She’s literally going to go into labor over this.”

Oldest sister Kourtney, 39, was at home when the blast was delivered to her phone.

“I mean, I can’t even imagine being in Khloé’s shoes,” she says. “Just how like reckless it all seems. This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking. The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

Although Kourtney, Kylie and Kim weren’t with any family members when they were informed about the scandal, Kendall and Scott Disick were driving in the car together when Kim sent her model sister the article.

“The woman who filmed the clip said, ‘I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and everybody watched them make out several times,’ ” Kendall reads aloud.

“I’m in shock right now. I don’t even know what to say,” Kendall continues. “Like, what a f—ing idiot. It’s a sick joke.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!