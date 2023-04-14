Entertainment TV Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Are Hanging Out and Getting to Know Each Other' Amid increasing speculation about the connection between the Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Oscar nominee, a source confirms to PEOPLE they have been spending time together. By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 03:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might be a match. A source close to The Kardashians star, 25, tells PEOPLE that she and the Academy Award nominee, 27, "are hanging out and getting to know each other" after rumors of their relationship began circulating last week. PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Jenner and Chalamet. Kylie Jenner's Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi was the first to report an anonymous tip that Chalamet "has a new girl" last Thursday, naming Jenner. A week later, her Range Rover was photographed in his driveway, per TMZ. Meanwhile, fans on social media have resurfaced a video from Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show in January that shows the pair interacting. L: Caption . PHOTO: Arnold Jerocki/Getty R: Caption . PHOTO: TheRealSPW / MEGA Kylie Jenner 'Is Not with' Travis Scott Currently, Source Says: She's 'Focused on Her Kids and Business' A source told PEOPLE earlier that month that she "is not with [Travis Scott] right now," adding: "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shares. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship." The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been on and off with the 31-year-old rapper since 2017, and they share 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire. She previously dated Tyga. Chalamet has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu, and Chalamet's Dune sequel and Wonka original story project on currently expected to premiere later this year.