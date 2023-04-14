Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Are Hanging Out and Getting to Know Each Other'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might be a match.

A source close to The Kardashians star, 25, tells PEOPLE that she and the Academy Award nominee, 27, "are hanging out and getting to know each other" after rumors of their relationship began circulating last week.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Jenner and Chalamet.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi was the first to report an anonymous tip that Chalamet "has a new girl" last Thursday, naming Jenner. A week later, her Range Rover was photographed in his driveway, per TMZ.

Meanwhile, fans on social media have resurfaced a video from Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show in January that shows the pair interacting.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Arnold Jerocki/Getty R: Caption . PHOTO: TheRealSPW / MEGA

A source told PEOPLE earlier that month that she "is not with [Travis Scott] right now," adding: "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shares. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been on and off with the 31-year-old rapper since 2017, and they share 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire. She previously dated Tyga.

Chalamet has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu, and Chalamet's Dune sequel and Wonka original story project on currently expected to premiere later this year.