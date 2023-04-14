Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Are Hanging Out and Getting to Know Each Other'

Amid increasing speculation about the connection between the Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Oscar nominee, a source confirms to PEOPLE they have been spending time together.

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 03:36 PM
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might be a match.

A source close to The Kardashians star, 25, tells PEOPLE that she and the Academy Award nominee, 27, "are hanging out and getting to know each other" after rumors of their relationship began circulating last week.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Jenner and Chalamet.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi was the first to report an anonymous tip that Chalamet "has a new girl" last Thursday, naming Jenner. A week later, her Range Rover was photographed in his driveway, per TMZ.

Meanwhile, fans on social media have resurfaced a video from Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show in January that shows the pair interacting.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Arnold Jerocki/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: TheRealSPW / MEGA

A source told PEOPLE earlier that month that she "is not with [Travis Scott] right now," adding: "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shares. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been on and off with the 31-year-old rapper since 2017, and they share 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire. She previously dated Tyga.

Chalamet has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu, and Chalamet's Dune sequel and Wonka original story project on currently expected to premiere later this year.

Related Articles
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards
Sarah Hyland Says 'Nothing's Changed in the Best Way' Since Marrying Wells Adams: 'More Diamonds on My Finger'
Anderson Cooper attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Anderson Cooper Says New Show 'The Whole Story' 'Reminds Me A Lot of How I Got Started in News' (Exclusive)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Vanessa Hudgens Says It 'Feels Amazing' Being Newly Engaged: 'You Feel So Safe'
Minka Kelly Recalls Navigating ‘Very Difficult’ Breakup with Taylor Kitsch on FNL Set After ‘Toxic’ Relationship
Minka Kelly Recalls Navigating 'Very Difficult' Taylor Kitsch Split on 'Friday Night Lights' Set
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day Fiancé' : Jeymi Begs for 'Support' from Long-Distance Wife Kris, Who's Called Only 3 Times in 3 Months
Robin Thede rollout 4/24
Robin Thede Says 'Reckless Confidence' and Desire to Help Others Led to 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' 's Success
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards
Sarah Hyland Says She's 'Becoming a Golf Wife' Thanks to Wells Adams: 'I'm a Bit of a Natural' (Exclusive)
Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Let Paul Answer at Altar First So He Didn't Feel 'Backed in a Corner'
bliss-and-Zack-wedding
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Dishes on Her Wedding Day with Zack: 'It Was Just What I Imagined'
ANTHONY HILL, KELLY MCCREARY
'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kelly McCreary Believes 'Anything is Possible' for Maggie and Winston amid Move to Chicago
Love is blind
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: See the Exclusive Wedding Photos Before Friday's Big Finale
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kelly McCreary Says There Is Still 'a Lot of Love' Between Maggie and Winston
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian Wed Travis Barker in California Partly Because Grandma MJ and His Dad Couldn't Go to Italy
Janelle Brown; David Woolley and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!'
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Gave Sister Kourtney Walking-Down-the-Aisle Advice After Admitting She Moved Too 'Fast'
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Done Marrying Yet: There's 'at Least One More' in Her, She Teases