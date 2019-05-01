Kylie Jenner Throws Epic Birthday Party for Travis Scott — and Buys Him a Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner spared no expense celebrating her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 28th birthday on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star threw an epic party in Los Angeles for the rapper. The theme was Cactus Jack: the name of his record label and his adopted nickname.

Her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attended, as well as Kanye West.

Jenner, 21, documented the evening in detail on her Instagram Story, revealing in one video that she “creative-directed the whole party.”

In addition to a slew of personalized snacks and drinks — including Cactus Coolers, Hennessy Slurpees and bars by Kiva Confections — the party featured an entire room designed to mimic a gas station, complete with Cactus Jack-themed cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, motor oil and more. In another room, pairs of Scott’s new Nike sneaker hung from the ceiling.

Jenner and Scott were inseparable throughout the night, with the hostess taking a moment to wish him a happy birthday on the mic and thank their guests for coming.

There was even a tattoo station (manned by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy) where Jenner and Scott got inked one after the other. (It’s unclear whether they got matching tats, but it wouldn’t be the first time.)

And the couple packed on the PDA all night — in one video captured by Madison Beer, Scott leaned in to plant a kiss on Jenner while she was getting her tattoo.

The party wasn’t Jenner’s only way of spoiling her man. On his Instagram Story, Scott revealed an epic sneaker-shaped flower arrangement — “Oh my geeze,” he wrote — but the real surprise was waiting outside, as it turned out Jenner had gifted Scott a Lamborghini, topped with a giant red bow.

“@kyliejenner wifey you go in every time,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Jenner posted a sweet slideshow of photos of the two on Instagram, including a few with their 14-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she wrote. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday.”

And it’s clear the star has babies on the brain. She concluded her message to Scott on a not-so-cryptic note, writing, “Let’s f— around and have another baby.”

“I love u mama/wifey,” Scott commented on the post. “We shall rage 4ever.”

Jenner has spent the last week showering Scott with birthday love, buying out a billboard in Los Angeles for him and throwing him an intimate Avengers-themed party.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017. Though they recently went through a rough patch after the rapper was hit with cheating rumors, they appear to be back on track and better than ever.