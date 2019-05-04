From Makeup Mogul to Tattoo Artist! Kylie Jenner Inks Travis Scott's Arm During Birthday Party

Making their love last!

Kylie Jenner gave Travis Scott a very permanent reminder of her love when she tattooed him during his 28th birthday bash on Tuesday.

Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who manned the tattoo station at the party, shared a video of the moment to Instagram on Saturday, captioning the post, “T.S.🖤K.J.”

In the video, Jenner, 21, concentrates as she leans over Scott’s bicep. After she makes her first mark with the tattoo needle, people can be heard cheering in the background. Jenner then leans in more to finish her creation.

After Jenner completes the tattoo, Scott can be seen flashing a big smile.

It’s unclear what design the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her beau, though JonBoy’s caption could be a hint.

Jenner’s handiwork wasn’t the only tattoo the couple walked away with after the party.

Social media posts from the night showed the couple getting inked one after another — this time by JonBoy himself. (It’s unclear whether they got matching tattoos, but it wouldn’t be the first time.)

The theme of the epic birthday party that Jenner threw for Scott was Cactus Jack, the name of his record label and his adopted nickname.

Her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attended, as well as Kanye West.

Jenner documented the evening in detail on her Instagram Story, revealing in one video that she “creative-directed the whole party.”

In addition to a slew of personalized snacks and drinks — including Cactus Coolers, Hennessy Slurpees and bars by Kiva Confections — the party featured an entire room designed to mimic a gas station, complete with Cactus Jack-themed cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, motor oil and more. In another room, pairs of Scott’s new Nike sneaker hung from the ceiling.

Jenner and Scott were inseparable throughout the night, with the hostess taking a moment to wish him a happy birthday on the mic and thank their guests for coming.

Earlier this week, Jenner and Scott sparked engagement rumors yet again when she addressed fans on social media Thursday afternoon and gestured excitedly with her left hand.

On her ring finger, a huge diamond sparkler was difficult to miss, once again igniting speculation that she and her rapper boyfriend could be headed to the altar.

For Scott’s birthday this week, the reality star posted a tribute that further fueled rumors, as the first photo showed Jenner looking surprised and happy on Easter Sunday as Scott was shown from the back, seemingly presenting his girlfriend with something.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” Jenner wrote. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

Along with the sweet message, Jenner posted a series of photos of the couple that included a few with their 15-month-old daughter Stormi — and it’s clear the star has babies on the brain.

“Let’s f— around and have another baby,” she concluded.