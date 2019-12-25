Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Share a Matchy Moment (Again!) at Kardashian Christmas Party

Merry matching!

Kylie Jenner and her baby girl Stormi Webster were seen twinning at this year’s Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas Eve party, both wearing custom Ralph & Russo emerald green gowns for the special occasion.

Ahead of the holiday bash, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, posed with her 22-month-old daughter for a series of Instagram photos, showing off their matching outfits.

Stormi looked adorable in her dress, which was affixed with ruffled sleeves, and she paired the look with white sneakers and a ballerina bun.

Kylie opted for a more upscale, festive look — dressed head-to-toe in green with an impressive emerald necklace and matching satin pumps.

“Most wonderful time of the year ✨ thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses,” the reality television star captioned the gallery.

Jenner included photos of her dress and its mini-me counterpart, laying on the floor to give viewers a better look at the difference in size.

She also snapped an inside look at her and Stormi’s gowns, which both included tags with their names stitched into them.

Their tags respectively read, “Mademoiselle Kylie Haute Couture 2019” and “Mademoiselle Stormi Haute Couture 2019.”

Since Kylie and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, 2018, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has regularly discussed her and Stormi’s physical similarities.

“She looks just like me when I was a baby,” the star replied on Twitter three weeks after giving birth, after a fan asked how her baby girl was doing.

On Dec. 16, Jenner fawned over the resemblance between herself and Stormi on her Instagram Story, posting side-by-side photos of her baby girl and herself as a child.

In the picture of Stormi, the little girl is grinning while holding onto a liquid lipstick wand, after applying the cosmetic to her mouth in the adorably haphazard way only a toddler can get away with. On the right, a 2000s-era Kylie, flashes an identical smile while wearing an Adidas T-shirt.

The mother of one presented the photo comparison mostly without comment, labeling it only with two smiley-face emojis.

For Halloween this year, the mom and daughter pair wore coordinating superhero costumes.

Stormi looked precious in her cape and long-sleeved purple ensemble, while her mom went for a pink matching outfit and cape, ready to save the day with her little sidekick. Both costumes boasted their first initial (K for Kylie, S for Stormi) on the front.