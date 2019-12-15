Kylie Jenner Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with Help from 22-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Image zoom Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Kylie Jenner is revealing how she decked her halls for Christmas this year, showing off her festive home with the help of daughter Stormi Webster.

In a new YouTube vlog shared on Saturday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul started the tour with her massive Christmas tree, which was covered in white lights and accented with red and green ornaments of varying sizes.

“It’s crazy!” 22-month-old Stormi adorably says in the video with a gasp.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul added that she went all-out to decorate her home because she wants her daughter to experience the same Christmas magic that she did growing up.

“I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have,” Jenner said, explaining that the Santa ornaments on the tree were the same that her mom had when she was young.

“I used to love sitting by the tree — they’re all different — and just looking at all of them,” the mom of one said of the ornaments. “So I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all of these ornaments for her, because I think they’re so traditional and cute.”

Elsewhere in the house, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had placed several large Santa figurines, some plaid reindeer, Nutcrackers, snow globes, and a “Days Until Christmas” countdown calendar in the entryway.

“I just love like traditional little Christmas [decorations],” she explained.

The reality star also had a ceramic winter village complete with mini trees and a red truck, which she revealed she purchased at Target. “I got most of my stuff from Target,” she said.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's tree Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Image zoom Stormi and a Santa decoration Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Also in the video, the Lip Kit entrepreneur took viewers along as she joined momager Kris Jenner at the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, where they loaded up the Kylie Truck to pass out healthy food and toys.

The mother-daughter duo handed out sandwiches from Health Nut, as well as chips, holiday cookies and drinks from Pressed Juicery.

Image zoom Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Kylie couldn’t help but exclaim over how cute the kids at the Mission were, as she took time to pose for photos while she and Kris handed out gifts.

“It went great, better than I thought,” she revealed in a recap of the experience later in the video. “I think everyone was pretty happy, so that makes me happy. That’s why we did it, and yeah, it was a good little way to spend my night.”

“I had so much fun. I had such a great time meeting all those people and just seeing everybody so happy as we left,” the makeup mogul concluded the video. “It made the rest of my year.”