Kylie Jenner Steps Out Looking Fresh-Faced as Estranged BFF Jordyn Woods Gets Back to Work

Kylie Jenner had her makeup artist Ariel Tejada by her side on Monday afternoon, though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemed to be wearing very little cosmetics on her face.

Photographers snapped a fresh-faced Jenner, 21, and Tejada, 25, heading to lunch at sushi restaurant Sugar Fish. The pals both walking side-by-side in casual athleisure attire. He wore jeans, sneakers, and a tan cutoff hoodie. Jenner also showed some of her midriff in a $440 orange Danielle Guizio velvet tracksuit with a drawstring cropped hoodie waist.

Later in the day, Tejada styled Jenner’s hair on Instagram Stories. “Watch out everybody. Ariel’s learning how to do hair too,” she said, as Tejada warned other hairstylists, “I’m coming for you.”

The billionaire beauty mogul then posted a seemingly make-up free selfie, captioning the picture simply, “skin.”

Monday’s outing comes days after a sources told PEOPLE that Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott was working to make sure their relationship is his top priority.

Scott, 27, is traveling throughout the U.S. on his Astroworld — Wish You Were Here tour, which is pulling him away from time at home in Los Angeles, where Jenner and their 13-month-old daughter Stormi reside and are cheering him on from afar.

Still, “Travis is really making an effort,” a source said. “He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family.”

That includes flying in-between shows to see Jenner. “Kylie was very excited to see him,” explained the insider. “Things are great when they are together. … Again, it’s just very difficult for Kylie when Travis tours.”

The time apart has been a source of strain on the duo’s relationship — and has come amid reports that they’ve been dealing with some drama behind the scenes.

In late February, a TMZ report surfaced that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating, which prompted him to cancel his Feb. 28 Buffalo, New York, show and remain in L.A. (Scott announced on Twitter that he had both canceled and rescheduled his concert due to illness.)

A rep for Scott, however, strongly denied to PEOPLE that he was unfaithful or that he and Jenner had fought about cheating. A rep for Jenner had no comment.

Although they may be thousands of miles apart at times, Scott is making his feelings for Jenner known to the world, leaving some heart-eyes emoji on Jenner’s Instagram post earlier this month.

The rapper previously showed love for the Jenner by wearing a Kylie Jenner sweatshirt from her merch shop to a Houston Rockets basketball game March 13, which featured her posing in a sexy lace bra.

He also gave Jenner a shoutout earlier this month during a show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, calling her his “wifey,” a nickname he’s called her many times before, despite the fact that they are not married or engaged.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods — Jenner’s estranged BFF — is back to business just one month after she was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian. On Thursday, Woods announced a trip to London to promote her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes collection.

Things between Woods and Jenner are still strained. A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner has had limited contact with the model since the scandal, which forced Woods to move out of Jenner’s home.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source said. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

And while Jenner isn’t cutting Woods out of her life entirely, she’s also working to strengthen other friendships. (In a Buzzfeed interview, Jenner once said that after being introduced through Jaden Smith, Woods “put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!”)

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explained. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”