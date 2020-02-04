Kylie Jenner Says She Speaks to Dad Caitlyn Jenner 'Like Every Day'

Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are closer than ever.

Kylie, 22, opened up about her relationship with her father during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealing she speaks to Caitlyn “like every day.”

“Except I couldn’t talk to her for three or four weeks when she did that show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” she said.

But Kylie said she made sure to keep up with Caitlyn’s progress on the British reality series. (Caitlyn lasted three weeks in the competition before returning home December.)

“I watched clips online,” she said. “It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for her because she couldn’t see us.”

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/Getty

When Caitlyn returned from Australia to the United States, she was greeted by a sweet homecoming treat from Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner.

“Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn, 70, wrote on Instagram at the time with a photo of her house decorated with balloons.

Kylie said her bond with the former Olympian, who came out publicly came out as transgender in 2015, was solidified by the time they spent together when she was younger.

“My dad was the best growing up,” she told the magazine. “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was like 45 minutes from our house.”

In fact, it was spending time with her dad that Kylie said helped her adjust to life in the spotlight.

“Even before [Keeping Up with the Kardashians], my dad always had an audience, so I was always around that energy,” she said. “I don’t know. I think it’s a blessing, the way it happened so early, because I don’t really know what it would be like to not be famous or in the limelight.”