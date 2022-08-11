Kylie Jenner Sparkles in Sequins for 25th Birthday Celebrations: 'Twenty Fine'

Kylie Jenner is celebrating another trip around the sun!

The Kardashians star, who turned 25 on Wednesday, posted pictures of herself enjoying the night in a shimmering, skintight, off-the-shoulder gown. Jenner paired the neutral number with a high bun and sparkling earrings.

"Twenty fine," she captioned the Instagram carousel, in which she held a pole as fireworks exploded in the sky behind her.

"Oh, gee!" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said with a laugh as she took in the display.

Jenner previously reached for sequins for her birthday look in years past, wearing a vintage gold Gucci mini dress when she turned 21 in 2018.

Earlier in the day, Jenner took fans into her birthday morning with a video on TikTok, which opened with a shot of herself in a cutout mauve mini dress with matching slides, holding an iced coffee as she posed before a mirror.

"Its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋," she wrote below.

The camera then cut to a clip of a brunch spread that included green juice, pastries and fruit. Jenner received well-wishes from loved ones around the table, where sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also sat.

Jenner's four-year-old daughter Stormi also made an adorable cameo, snuggling up for a selfie with her mom.

Jenner shares Stormi and a 6-month-old son with Travis Scott, who shouted out his girlfriend's birthday with a tribute of his own on his Instagram Story.

"Happy f------- birthday mi," he wrote over photos of Jenner, adding a string of brown heart emojiis and posting a picture of her in a pink thong bodysuit.

Sharing a shot of them together holding hands, the 31-year-old rapper added, "That's the I want it now look."

Over the weekend, Jenner and Stormi supported Scott at his concert in London – his first solo performance since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021.

At the Saturday show, the "Goosebumps" rapper made sure his daughter felt the love. During his set, Scott gave daughter Stormi a special message from the stage, which she adorably reacted to in a TikTok from Jenner.

"Stormi, you ready baby?" he can be heard asking as the crowd cheers.

"Yes!" the little girl responds, before looking at Jenner, who asks again, "You ready?"

Stormi then nods, before the video cuts to her dancing and jumping along with Scott's songs while wearing a leather jacket and red noise-canceling earphones.