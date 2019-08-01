Kylie Jenner 'Loves Having' Sofia Richie Around, Source Says: She's 'Nothing but Supportive'

Kylie Jenner‘s friendship with Sofia Richie is stronger than ever.

A source tells PEOPLE the two have grown particularly close since Jenner cut ties with her longtime best friend Jordyn Woods after she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s 15-month-old daughter True, in February.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” the source says. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”

“Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet,” the source adds. “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”

Though Richie went through a rough patch with the famous family after she started dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick in 2017, the family has since warmed up to the relationship. Lately, Richie and Jenner, 21, have been spending plenty of time together, including a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the Kylie Skin summer launch.

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Meanwhile, a reconciliation between Jenner and Woods, 21, seems out of the picture for now. Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul finally unfollowed her former friend on Instagram.

“Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn’t be,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was starting to bug Kylie.”

According to the source, “Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie,” but “Kylie is just over it.”

“She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible,” the source explained. “She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn.”

Image zoom Splash News

But Woods is still holding out hope that they might patch things up one day.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods, 21, recently Cosmopolitan U.K. of Jenner. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”