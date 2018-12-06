Kylie Jenner is “scared” after someone doctored a prank photo that claimed to show Travis Scott cheating on her with another woman.

Jenner, 21, addressed the viral image — which was revealed to be a hoax — in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in a since-deleted post. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real.”

Jenner’s comments came hours after Kim and Khloe Kardashian expressed their “disgust” with the prank.

“I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together,” Kim, 38, tweeted Wednesday in reference to the couple’s daughter Stormi. “This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!”

Khloe, 34, chimed in with, “People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth.”

Scott, 26, commented, “Shaking my f—— head.”

On Wednesday, YouTuber Christian Adam admitted that he was behind a mysterious blurry photo that surfaced on social media Monday. The image, which showed a man who looked a lot like Scott with another woman, stirred Kylie fans into a frenzy.

“That photo that you see of Travis Scott allegedly cheating on his significant other Kylie Jenner was completely staged,” Adam said. “The goal of this video is not to hurt anybody’s relationship, but it’s to see how gullible is the internet.”

In the description of the video, he added, “(DISCLAIMER: this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form).”

On Monday, Scott was forced to address the allegations, writing in his Instagram Stories, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s— to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S— LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.”

“I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from s— that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” Scott continued.

Hours before fans got ahold of the photo, the Texas rapper had shared a screen grab of both the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and Billboard 200 chart, which showed his song “Sicko Mode” from his latest album Astroworld as No. 1 as well as the album itself at No. 1.

Scott wrapped up his comment by declaring that he was going “BACK TO CELEBRATING!!!!”