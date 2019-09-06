Kylie Jenner Says Her Sisters Tease Her About Being a Billionaire: 'Are You Gonna Pay for It?'

Being the youngest self-made billionaire in the world means Kylie Jenner can foot the bill every now and then — at least, that’s what her sisters think.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner sits down with comedian Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s season 17 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, for an appearance alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.

In a preview clip of the episode that dropped Friday, Kylie admits that her sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, love to poke fun at her financial status — especially when it comes to paying for some of their more elaborate vacations.

“When we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, they’re like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?'” Kylie says. “Just stuff like that.”

“They just joke with me, just sister love,” Kylie adds. “They’re all really proud of me, for sure.”

Teasing aside, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan assures DeGeneres that her sisters don’t expect her to pay for their expenses.

“Just my stuff,” Kris, 63, says with a laugh. “She pays for my stuff.”

Kylie’s Kar-Jenner sisters were quick to congratulate her earlier this year after Forbes named her the world’s youngest billionaire in their annual Billionaires 2019 ranking.

That achievement was mostly driven by the success of Kylie Cosmetics, for which Kylie owns 100 percent.

She first launched the brand in 2015 with three Lip Kits and it quickly grew on social media. Last year, the company expanded into Ulta, where its revenue climbed 9 percent to an estimated $360 million. The overall value of the brand was estimated by Forbes to be at $900 million — a “conservative” report, the outlet said.

But Kylie’s billion dollar empire also stems from her other earnings including an array of product endorsements like sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more.

Also in the mix? Her Keeping Up with the Kardashians paycheck, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line and her Adidas partnership.

Overall, Kylie credits her booming success to the internet and her 145 million Instagram followers.

“It’s the power of social media,” Kylie told Forbes. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

She continued, “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Later in her Ellen appearance, Kylie opens up about 18-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“She comes everywhere with me,” Kylie reveals. “[She’s] such a good baby.”

When asked which parent Stormi takes after, Kylie insists that her daughter “is the perfect mixture of both of us.”

“[Stormi’s] definitely a little rager, she loves music,” Kylie says, telling the audience, “While you guys were all dancing, she was back there dancing. It’s so cute.”

“She is like a little Kylie. It’s really wild. Sometimes she looks at you think, I have to remind myself that’s my granddaughter, not Kylie,” Kris agrees.

DeGeneres then joked with Kris and said “starting to losing it, huh?”

“Yeah, I am,” Kris laughs. “When I start calling her Kylie, we know we have a problem.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres Monday, Sept. 9 in syndication (check location listings).