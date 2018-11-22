Kylie Jenner Shows Off Impressive Thanksgiving Feast, Says She Cooked It 'All By Myself'

Kylie Jenner has done it again!

After hosting a lavish Thanksgiving at her home last year, the youngest Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, went all out for the 2018 holiday.

On Thursday, Kylie shared a video on her Instagram Stories of all of the food she cooked for Thanksgiving lunch.

In the clip, Kylie shows off an oven full of turkeys and ham as well as an assortment of desserts and dressings on the countertops.

“Kylie is learning cooking lessons from Kourtney,” Kourtney Kardashian says in the clip before being interrupted by Kylie who says, “No, not from Kourtney I did this all by myself.”

Kourtney, 39, then jokes again that she’s prepared all the food saying, “Oh la la look at all this food I made.”

Kourtney also shared moments from their time in the kitchen on her Instagram Stories and maintained that she, in fact, is teaching Kylie how to cook.

The mom of three also shared a video of Kylie preparing candied yams.

In addition to taking pride in her cooking skills, Kylie shared a stunning family portrait of herself, Travis Scott and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

“Thankful,” Kylie captioned the black and white photo, which shows Stormi in the middle of her parents with Kylie sweetly kissing her on the cheek and Travis snuggles up to her on the other side.

For the shot, Kylie, Travis and Stormi wore all black.

Kylie then shared another Instagram from the photoshoot, but this time it is just of her and little Stormi— seemingly in honor of the baby’s first Thanksgiving.

In the photo, Stormi looks directly at the camera while sitting on her mom’s lap, who can be seen loving gazing down at her.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Kylie wrote.