Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Singing Skills — Again! — During New Year's Eve Party

The Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated the start of 2023 with her sister Kendall Jenner and friend Hailey Bieber

By
Published on January 1, 2023 04:04 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner celebrated the new year by showing off her singing skills.

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, waited for the clock to strike midnight, she sang, "It's coming, it's coming, yeah," before bursting into laughter alongside her sister Kendall Jenner in a video shared on Instagram by KardashianClips.

The reality star shared a closer look at her outfit for the big night on Instagram. She wore a sheer black bodysuit and matching fur coat. She completed the look with statement earrings and a bold red lip.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kylie shared on her Instagram Story that she was ringing in the new year with her sister and friends Hailey Bieber and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

This is not the first time The Kardashians star has put her singing skills on display.

In 2019, the television personality went viral by singing "rise and shine" to her daughter Stormi Webster in a video.

During a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters — which includes a vending machine fully stocked with champagne, among other extravagances — shared on Youtube, Jenner concluded the video by showing off her child's dedicated playroom.

While flipping the light switch on, Kylie sang the morning greeting to Stormi in the clip.

Ariana Grande was among those obsessed with the quirky moment, recording her own version of the phrase using a starry eyes filter on her Instagram Story — and asked Jenner if she could sample it in a song.

"Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video," Jenner wrote as she reposted Grande's cover.

Other celebrities got in on the fun, as well. The Voice's Miley Cyrus playfully shared a video edit that put Jenner on the singing competition show's audition stage, with the judges instantly turning their chairs in awe of her "Rise and Shine" performance.

After the moment struck a chord online, it inspired several fan-made remixes, including one Stormi herself enjoyed dancing along to.

