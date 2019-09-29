Kylie Jenner Praises Her Toned Physique while Showing off Her Abs Following Hospitalization

Looks like Kylie Jenner is feeling better, and absolutely loving the way her body looks.

On Sunday, two days after she gave her fans some good news about her improving health, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, was back on her feet — and taking some sexy selfies.

One close-up video showed the mother of one turning her body in front of the mirror to show off her toned abs. “Ok my body is really pulling the f— through these days,” she wrote alongside the clip as she praised her physique.

Hours earlier, she showed off her fit frame while wearing a tank top and sweatpants as she spent time with friends.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to post another photo of herself on Sunday, as she gave fans a glimpse at her outfit of the day: a pink button-down Chanel blouse, which she paired with a short black skirt.

Just one day prior, Jenner shared an adorable video of her 19 month-old daughter, Stormi.

In the heartwarming clip, Stormi can seemingly be seen planting a kiss on her mother (who’s behind the camera) before playfully pulling back and sticking out her tongue.

On Wednesday, Jenner announced she would be skipping her scheduled appearance at Balmain’s Spring 2020 fashion show — where she was to serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup — as she was “really sick and unable to travel.”

“I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit,” she wrote.

Fortunately, Jenner returned to Instagram two days later to tell fans that she’s on the mend.

“I’m feeling so much better,” she said.

Before canceling her trip to Paris the star reportedly checked into a Los Angeles hospital with flu-like symptoms.

The makeup mogul was experiencing “a very painful throat and fever for several days and that’s why she was hospitalized,” a source told PEOPLE.

News of Jenner’s illness came shortly after an insider told PEOPLE that Jenner missed the Emmy Awards, where she was scheduled to present an award alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, because she was feeling sick.