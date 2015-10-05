Kylie Jenner's Kar Kollection Keeps Growing! See Her $320,000 Rolls Royce
Kylie Jenner‘s garage just made room for one more.
The reality star debuted a brand new set of wheels Friday, showing off her whip – reportedly a $320,000 white Rolls Royce Ghost – in a series of Snapchats.
“Yaaay! It’s here!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 18, squealed in one video, as the car was delivered on the back of a truck.
“You’re such a rapper now,” one of her friends joked.
In the next video, Jenner climbed in the driver’s seat as her friends excitedly admired the car in the background.
The reality star’s close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou also shared videos of the pals inside the car, cranking up the music as they cruised around, with Jenner shrieking and grinning at the camera.
Jenner continued to document her time driving around in the new wheels with more videos over the weekend.
Jenner is certainly no stranger to an expensive set of wheels: The reality star was gifted a $320,000 white Ferrari by her boyfriend Tyga for her 18th birthday in August, which she recently got painted matte gray. She also installed new rims.
In addition, she owns a Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV, which she also updated with a fresh new baby blue paint job in September.
For one of her best friend Jordyn Woods’ 18th birthday on Sept. 23, Jenner gifted her pal a brand-new, black Mercedes-Benz.
Up next, will Jenner get the Rolls Royce wrapped in velvet like her sister Khloé Kardashian?