Kylie Jenner Showered with Flowers from 'Hubby' Travis Scott 'Just Because'

It’s not her birthday, but Kylie Jenner is being showered with love!

On Monday, the 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram video of an enormous flower arrangement she was sent by ‘hubby’ Travis Scott.

“Just because flowers are the best kind,” Jenner captioned the shot, which shows pink and white flower petals on the floor below six white flower-filled vases. “Thank u hubby,” Jenner added.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Scott, 26, has given his lady love a special gift. For the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s 21st birthday on Aug. 10, Scott surprised Jenner with a vintage Rolls Royce.

The lavish present came after the “Yosemite” rapper’s sweet Instagram birthday shoutout. “Happy bday wifey i love u mommy u my heart rip toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirt. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness,” Scott wrote.

While the new parents to Stormi Webster often use the terms “wifey” and “hubby,” they are in no rush to actually get married.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

“They are busy taking care of Stormi,” the source continued. “And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”

The source also says Jenner has “been open about wanting a second baby eventually, but she isn’t ready yet.”

“She just loves being a mom and really wants Stormi to have siblings,” the source added.

Jenner herself recently revealed that she’s been thinking about baby no. 2. During a late-night question and answer session on Snapchat with BFF Jordyn Woods last week, the new mom said she’d love to give Stormi a baby sister.