Kylie Jenner Revealed Why She and Travis Scott 'Work' Less Than 3 Weeks Before News of Their Break

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Just two and a half weeks before news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “taking some time” apart, the beauty mogul opened up about all the things that make their relationship work.

Scott, 28, interviewed his then-girlfriend of two years for Playboy’s Pleasure Issue, and asked Jenner, 22, why their relationship “works.”

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” the mother of one answered.

“Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend,” she told the rapper. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

The couple welcomed daughter Stormi Webster together in February of last year and said that having a child did nothing but help their intimacy.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said in the interview, to which Jenner replied, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

Image zoom Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Taking Some Time Apart’ After 2 Years of Dating

Jenner went on to say that she feels like Scott reminds her “that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

But despite the couple’s gushing over one another in that Playboy feature less than three weeks ago, a source close to Jenner told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the duo is giving each other space.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Poses Nude for Playboy with Travis Scott for the Magazine’s ‘Pleasure’ Issue

“They are taking some time but not done,” the source said. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

While Jenner and Scott have not publicly confirmed their break, TMZ reported that the duo decided to give each other space several weeks ago.

Instead, Jenner shared several photos on Instagram of herself and Stormi at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding in South Carolina on Monday.