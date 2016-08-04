Party Girl! Kylie Jenner Throws Back to Her 1st Birthday As the Big 1-9 Looms

Kylie Jenner just bought her second mansion in a year, runs a booming makeup company and stars in perhaps the most famous reality show of all time – and she’s only 18.

Now, in anticipation of her upcoming 19th birthday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app to remind us that there was a time she was just like any other toddler enjoying the thrill of her very first birthday balloons.

“With my 19th birthday coming up, I’m throwing it back to my very first one!” Jenner wrote. “I can’t believe how many balloons and presents there were for a 1-year-old! How cute is the Tweety Bird theme? I’ve always loved little animals.”

Kylie Jenner Courtesy Kylie Jenner

As for what’s on the birthday docket this year?

Well, she already got a new puppy and threw one glamorous birthday bash in Los Angeles … but based on last year’s track record, we’re pretty sure there are some international festivities in the works, too.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!