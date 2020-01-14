Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of a Young Kendall Jenner Missing Her Front Teeth

Kylie Jenner is throwing it way back.

On Monday, the 22-year-old makeup mogul shared a sweet photo of a sister Kendall Jenner as a child, cheesing to the camera while showing off the absence of her front teeth.

“I miss u @kendalljenner 😢😢,” Kylie captioned the shot.

Kendall, 24, shared the love back to her younger sister, writing, “agh I miss you.”

Kourtney Kardashian also commented and noted young Kendall looked like her daughter, Penelope Disick. “I thought it was P for a second 😬,” Kourtney, 40, wrote.

Khloé Kardashian also added her input on the sweet photo, commenting, “Cutie !!!” while Hailey Bieber, who is close friends with Kendall, commented, “omg.”

Last week, Kendall took a trip down memory lane on Instagram by sharing a hilarious throwback video of sister Khloé, 35, babysitting her and Kylie.

In the cute home movie taken, a teenage Khloé — rocking her brunette hair in a ponytail while clad in a dark T-shirt and jeans — was seen bathing baby Kylie in a kitchen sink as Kendall looked on.

“Kylie’s had her lunch. I wasn’t watching her very well and I gave her yogurt and it went everywhere, so now she’s taking a bath with Kendall,” the future Good American denim designer explained in the clip.

As Khloé continued to wash Kylie, Caitlyn Jenner could be heard off-camera asking why a bubble bath was started in the kitchen.

“In the kitchen sink?” Caitlyn curiously questioned

To which Khloé admitted, “In the sink, because I was too lazy to go bring her upstairs.”

The video continued with Caitlyn joining in on the sweet family moment. When baby Kylie started fussing, the Olympic medalist tried to cheer her up by asking if she was having fun in her bath.

“Say hi,” Caitlyn told Kylie, who smiled for the camera as it zoomed in on her face.

Caitlyn then turned to Kendall and asked the young girl to say hello to the camera.

“Kendall, how old are you?” the athlete inquired, to which Kendall shared she was 2 years old.

The family was beyond smitten by the throwback Monday night, with sister Kim Kardashian commenting, “OMG this makes me smile so much!”

“Love youuuuu!!” Caitlyn wrote to Kendall. “This makes me so happy.”

Kourtney opted to make a joke about teenage Khloé from the video. “What kind of accent does @khloekardashian have ?” she quipped on the social media platform.