Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo with Boyfriend Tyga's Son King Cairo

Kylie Jenner enjoyed some quality time with King Cairo on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 19, took to Snapchat to share a rare photo of her with her boyfriend Tyga‘s son.

In the mirror selfie, Jenner, wearing an oversize pink t-shirt, smiles as she stands alongside King Cairo, who is gazing adorably up at the camera.

Tyga, 26, was also part of the hangout session at Jenner’s home, and the reality star posted a Snapchat picture of herself goofing around and hanging off of her beau’s back.

The Snapchat marks the first time Jenner has posted any photos of King Cairo on her social media accounts since she was first linked to Tyga in late 2014.

King Cairo, who will turn 4 on Sunday, is Tyga’s son with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Chyna, 28, is now engaged to Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian, 29, and is expecting her second child — a girl — with Kardashian next month.

Though Chyna and Jenner have had quite the rocky relationship, the two women put their feud behind them in April, shocking their fans with a mirror selfie with the caption: “When we’ve been best friends the whole time.”

In the months since, both women have opened up about how they overcame their differences.

“We’ve all talked, I’ve met up with Kylie,” Chyna told PEOPLE exclusively in September. “Everybody is mature. We’re not holding on to grudges. We’ve moved on.”

While Chyna admitted they’re not quite at the point where they’d double date with Jenner and Tyga, she said there’s certainly “no animosity” among the two couples. In fact, “everybody is super comfortable,” she said.

“I feel comfortable with Kylie being around my son, King, and I’m sure Tyga feels comfortable having King around Rob,” added Chyna.

Meanwhile, Jenner recently addressed the issue in her Complex cover interview for the October/November issue, telling the magazine there’s no beef or awkwardness between her and Chyna, and even going so far as to text Chyna during her sit-down interview to ask about her pregnancy.

“I never fought with her over social media in the beginning, but I understand where she was coming from and what place she was in,” Jenner said. “We’re totally fine. It’s all love.”