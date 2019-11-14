Kylie Jenner Shares Photos from Trip to Houston for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Kylie Jenner is sharing a glimpse into her trip to Houston over the weekend.

Days after a source told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had traveled to Texas for her ex Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival last weekend, Jenner posted a collection of photos from the trip to Instagram.

In two of the snaps shared on Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, poses with a group of her friends including Sofia Richie, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. Two more shots show Jenner and Scott’s 21-month-old daughter Stormi hanging out backstage at the rapper’s festival.

Stormi can be seen wearing large pink headphones to protect her ears as Jenner sweetly holds her backstage to watch Scott, 28, perform.

“..🖤 making memories with my besties,” the reality star captioned her post.

Over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner had spent time in Houston for the rapper’s Astroworld Festival despite publicly confirming their split last month.

“Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends. She returns to L.A. this morning,” the insider said on Sunday. “It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

At the festival, Jenner was spotted dancing in the front row during Spanish singer Rosalía’s set on Saturday, and even had a song dedicated to her, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Making the night even more of a family affair, Scott brought out Kanye West for a surprise guest appearance. During his time onstage, West, 42, performed throwback hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” as well as a new song “Follow God,” which is from his latest album Jesus is King.

On Saturday, Scott also shared a photo of a celebratory flower arrangement spelling out the name of the festival, which many on social media believed to be a gift from Jenner.

“Love u that I really do,” he wrote alongside the photo, adding a red heart as well as a butterfly emoji — which has always had a special significance for the pair.

Jenner’s visit took place just days after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the she and Drake have been hanging out after her split from Scott.

“Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” a source recently told PEOPLE, adding that “her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun.”

“She has been hanging out with Drake. Mostly together with other friends as well,” the source added. “She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated.”

While some close to the pair see a potential romance blossoming, another insider previously told PEOPLE they’re “just friends.” A source close to the makeup mogul also denied that the pair is dating.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”