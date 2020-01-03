Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Her New Year's Eve Celebrations: ‘When the Tequila Hits You’

Kylie Jenner rang in 2020 with some sparkles — and liquor.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, gave her Instagram followers a peek into her New Year’s Eve celebration, with a gallery of two photos that showed her partying with friends.

Both captured Jenner in good spirits. The first had Jenner looking downward, while the other showed her grabbing her chest while cheering.

“When the tequila hits,” Jenner captioned the pictures.

Jenner was wearing a silver sequined mini dress for the occasion, which — according to video shared on her Instagram Story — she paired with thigh-high matching boots.

The youngest KarJenner accessorized her look with two sparkling necklaces (one that said “Cheers”), a stack of diamond rings, and champagne-colored makeup (including a bronze gold cat eye and matching nail polish).

2019 was a big year for Jenner.

In March, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes as part of their annual billionaires ranking, surpassing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for the title.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told the magazine at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

While some have criticized the “self-made” part of her title, Jenner has said that her parents cut her off at age 15, encouraging her to make her own money.

“I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” Jenner previously told PAPER magazine, adding that “the self-made thing is true.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It looks like the beauty entrepreneur is passing on her work ethic to her daughter, Stormi Webster, too, with a new makeup collection inspired by the baby girl.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a photo of her daughter — who turns 2 in February — looking over a spread of color swatches labeled “Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection 2020.”

“Coming soon.. ☺️💜🦋” Jenner captioned the snap.

The photo also revealed a mock-up of a product named after Stormi, with pink packaging covered in butterflies.