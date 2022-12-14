Kylie Jenner Shares a Sneak Peek Inside Kardashian-Jenner Work Christmas Party

The beauty mogul posted some behind-the-scenes pics of the festivities for Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS and SKKN brands on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday

By
Published on December 14, 2022 09:04 AM
Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kylie Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the Kardashian-Jenner work Christmas party in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The beauty mogul, 25, posed in a body-con off-the-shoulder white bandage dress and knee-high pink satin boots lined with frilly feathers in a few of her videos on Instagram Stories.

Playfully eating a potato chip while strutting around in her festive look, mom Kris Jenner was heard behind the lens filming her daughter. "Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS and SKKN Christmas party, look at her go!"

Kris, 67, took center stage in another posted video, with cheers for the momager at the family's go-to favorite Mexican restaurant Casa Vega, which was all decked out for the festivities.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Fans were also given a glimpse of red gift bags for guests in the background, along with a display of sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila brand set up on the bar in the back patio, which was lit up with white Christmas lights and white, high-top tables.

"I need a shot," a voice said in the background, complimenting the "beautiful" set-up. Kris and Kendall also showed glimpses of the tequila bar on their own Instagram Stories.

Kylie capped off the night posing in an obligatory bathroom mirror video post.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Shares Peek Inside Kardashians' Christmas Party
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Late last month, the mom-of-two showed off her at-home Christmas décor, which revolved around a massive tree displayer in her foyer, in a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

"Tis' the Season," The Kardashians star captioned her reveal of the ceiling-skimming tree.

The finished product was strung with clean, white lights and featured dozens of shiny, colorful ornaments in the shape of firetrucks, country cottages, laughing Santas and candy canes, among many others.

"It's giving Rockefeller Center," one fan commented, referring to New York City's famed festive spectacle.

"❤️ It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄," added Kylie's sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Christmas Tree
Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie's assistant Maguire Amundsen simply declared the mom-of-two the "Queen of Christmas" — a title previously held by her mum, Kris Jenner, 67.

"I just love like traditional little Christmas [decorations]," Kylie explained to fans about her festive decorations in a 2019 YouTube vlog, going on to admit her favorites were pretty affordable: "I got most of my stuff from Target," she added.

"I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have," Kylie added about sharing the tradition with 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"I used to love sitting by the tree — they're all different — and just looking at all of them," Kylie recalled of growing up gazing at the ornaments. "So I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all of these ornaments for her, because I think they're so traditional and cute."

The 2022 holiday season is going to be more special than ever for Kylie, who welcomed her second baby, Wolf Webster, with Travis Scott on Feb. 2.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
