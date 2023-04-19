Kylie Jenner Is Seeing Timothée Chalamet 'Every Week' but Wants a Relationship 'Without Any Pressure'

"Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating," a source tells PEOPLE about The Kardashians star's growing closeness to the Oscar nominee

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 19, 2023 05:24 PM
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been seeing each other on the regular.

A Jenner source tells PEOPLE the reality star, 25, and the Oscar nominee, 27, "hang out every week," but "it's not serious."

"She is getting to know him," the insider continues. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

The source claims Jenner and Chalamet met earlier this year at an event in Europe. "They have a lot to chat about," the Jenner source says, adding that the actor "is fun and charming."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Frazer Harrison/Getty

News broke in early January that Jenner had split from her rapper ex, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 14-month-old son Aire.

"Everyone wants Kylie to move on," the Jenner source says. "Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating."

After speculation that Jenner and Chalamet are dating arose earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the two "are hanging out and getting to know each other."

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi first report an anonymous tip that Chalamet "has a new girl," naming Jenner. A week later, her Range Rover was photographed in his driveway, per TMZ.

Prior to Jenner, Chalamet has most recently been linked to model and influencer Sarah Talabi, who he hung out with at Coachella 2022. In 2018, the New York City native told W he finds "date" to be "very much a scary word."

"Because then that context has been established," Chalamet said. "You can always see people on early date behavior."

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos

The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu, and Chalamet's Dune sequel and Wonka origin story project are currently expected to premiere later this year.

