Kylie Jenner Is Seeing Timothée Chalamet 'Every Week' but Wants a Relationship 'Without Any Pressure'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been seeing each other on the regular.

A Jenner source tells PEOPLE the reality star, 25, and the Oscar nominee, 27, "hang out every week," but "it's not serious."

"She is getting to know him," the insider continues. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

The source claims Jenner and Chalamet met earlier this year at an event in Europe. "They have a lot to chat about," the Jenner source says, adding that the actor "is fun and charming."

News broke in early January that Jenner had split from her rapper ex, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 14-month-old son Aire.

"Everyone wants Kylie to move on," the Jenner source says. "Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating."

After speculation that Jenner and Chalamet are dating arose earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the two "are hanging out and getting to know each other."

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi first report an anonymous tip that Chalamet "has a new girl," naming Jenner. A week later, her Range Rover was photographed in his driveway, per TMZ.

Prior to Jenner, Chalamet has most recently been linked to model and influencer Sarah Talabi, who he hung out with at Coachella 2022. In 2018, the New York City native told W he finds "date" to be "very much a scary word."

"Because then that context has been established," Chalamet said. "You can always see people on early date behavior."

The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu, and Chalamet's Dune sequel and Wonka origin story project are currently expected to premiere later this year.