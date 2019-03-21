Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi Won’t Be on KUWTK Until She’s Old Enough to Decide for Herself

Kylie Jenner may be a reality star, but she’s letting her daughter Stormi decide if she wants to follow in the footsteps of her famous mother.

Although Jenner, 21, frequently shares photos and videos of her 13-month-old little girl on social media, Stormi won’t be appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians until she’s old enough to make the decision for herself.

In her March interview with Interview Germany, the mother of one was asked if she would “ever subject” Stormi to reality television.

“I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told the magazine.

Stormi’s cousins Mason, Penelope, Reign, North and Saint have all been seen on TV along their famous moms; Kourtney Kardashian even filmed giving birth to her kids.

In February 2018, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi, their first child together.

At the time, Jenner was 20 and Scott was 26.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child,” Jenner told the outlet.

“She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better. The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her,” she added.

Although Jenner admitted that she does want more children in the future, Stormi won’t be getting a sibling anytime soon.

Said Jenner, “I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now.”

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott are looking to expand their family “sooner rather than later.”

“They want another baby,” the insider revealed. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

“Kylie wants a big family,” said the source, who added of Scott, “He bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi.”

But lately, they’ve been dealing with some drama in their relationship.

In late February, a TMZ report surfaced that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating, which prompted him to cancel his Feb. 28 Buffalo, New York, show and remain in Los Angeles. (Scott announced on Twitter that he had both canceled and rescheduled his concert due to illness.)

A rep for Scott, however, strongly denied to PEOPLE that he was unfaithful or that he and Jenner had fought about cheating. A rep for Jenner had no comment.

The time apart has been a source of strain on the duo’s relationship.

“Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie,” another insider recently told PEOPLE of the rapper’s travel schedule for his Astroworld Tour. “They spend very little time together.”

“When he’s around, things are great with them,” the insider added. “But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.”

That said, the insider confirmed they are still together and that Scott is doing his best to reassure his girlfriend from afar.

“Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him,” said the insider. “He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”

Reps for both Jenner and Scott did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.