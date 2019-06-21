Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Minding My Own Business' Ahead of KUWTK Episode on Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner had an interesting message to share with her followers ahead of Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will address her former best friend Jordyn Woods‘ alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

“Another day another episode of me minding my own business,” Kylie, 21, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the shot, the makeup mogul can be seen sipping a glass of white wine, while sitting on a patio table.

The reality star opted to wear a white leotard and sneakers with her black tresses styled straight.

The post comes after the release of an explosive KUWTK trailer, which revealed what Kylie told Jordyn, also 21, after news of the cheating scandal broke.

In a sneak peek at the first half of a two-part season finale, Kylie and Kim Kardashian West sit down to comfort Khloé Kardashian, who shares 14-month-old daughter True with Tristan, over the betrayal.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of — look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” says Khloé, 34, of Thompson, 28, who was allegedly unfaithful just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

“I knew who he was,” she continues. “I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

“No one believed it,” admits Kim, 38.

“Everyone thinks it’s fake!” Khloé says.

Kylie says she called Jordyn, and recounts how the conversation went.

“She didn’t really say anything. She was just crying the whole time,” Kylie says. “I was just telling her, ‘I’m like, scared of you now, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.’ “

“And then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about — like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me, but you weren’t thinking about yourself. Like, look what you did,’ ” she continues. “You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”

Kim is particularly riled up.

“I think that the tone, of not ever saying sorry — like, I would have been on Khloé’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like, ‘F—, I don’t know what the f— I was doing. Holy s—, I’m a f—ing idiot,’ ” she says.

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods, 21, shared her side of the story in a Red Table Talk tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé and Kylie that she had been at his house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Woods has since spoken out to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the episode airing saying she hopes she’ll portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine.”

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she said. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

In the wake of the scandal, Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and remains largely estranged from the family. A source told PEOPLE last week that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source. “She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé, but she has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She’s still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.