Kylie Jenner Says Hiding Her Pregnancy with Daughter Stormi Prepared Her for Social Distancing

Kylie Jenner has got the social distancing thing perfected!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, urged her followers to continue to avoid contact with other people to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine,” Jenner wrote. “I’m on day 8.”

She went on to say that she was skilled at staying indoors after keeping her pregnancy with 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster under wraps.

The Kylie Cosmetics guru famously didn’t address her pregnancy until after her daughter’s birth, even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months,” Jenner said. “We got this.”

Though Jenner has been social distancing, she has been sharing updates on her Instagram Story, even testing out new products from her Kylie Skin line.

Just before she began hunkering down, Jenner shared a sweet photo of herself and Stormi wearing matching patterned onesies.

“My mini,” Jenner wrote.

It’s one of many photos of Stormi the proud mom has shared online since her birth, though Jenner said she was much more private during her pregnancy because she wanted to properly prepare herself for motherhood.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote to her followers after giving birth to Stormi. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” Jenner said. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to spread throughout the globe, with cases now identified in all 50 states in the U.S. alone.

As of Thursday morning, March 19, at least 147 deaths in the country have been attributed to COVID-19, The New York Times reported, with at least 8,317 people testing positive.

Worldwide, there have been 222,642 reported cases and 9,115 deaths as of Thursday morning, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) reported.

The virus is highly contagious and symptoms often don’t show for up to two weeks. During these early stages of the outbreak, officials have said it is essential that Americans avoid contact with other people to reduce the spread. In turn, night clubs, theaters, stores, and businesses across the country have shut down, with employees working from home and many restaurants moving to delivery only.

