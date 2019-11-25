Kylie Jenner Saves a Spot for Beyoncé at Her Annual Friendsgiving Celebration

Looks like Kylie Jenner was serving lemonade at her annual Friendsgiving dinner.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, hosted her yearly holiday celebration for fourteen of her close-knit group of pals — which this year, even included Ms. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The former Destiny’s Child singer’s name was spotted in a hand-made place-setting on Kylie’s table, though before the Beyhive starts buzzing, Queen Bey’s place setting was simply all in good fun — a clever gag for Kylie’s Friendsgiving guests.

Kylie created nicknames for all of her guests, including her sister Kendall Jenner (whom she dubbed “Daddy Long Legs”) and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou (or “1942,” a nickname stemming from Karanikolaou’s apparent love for the Don Julio Tequila).

She even dubbed herself with the nickname “$600 million,” tipping her hat to the $600 million deal she recently struck, selling a majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Discusses Daughter Kylie Selling Majority Stake of Kylie Cosmetics for $600 Million

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kendall Jenner/Instagram

All kidding aside, Kylie’s Friendsgiving feast was no joke.

The reality star went all out for the holiday gathering, decoring her table with ceramic pumpkins, bouquets of white roses, gold-leaf garland and votive candles.

The table look was complete with gold-trimmed plates which sat atop woven sea-grass chargers and was matched with gold flatware and glasses.

As for food, there was plenty. Kyle cooked her signature mac n’ cheese, green bean casserole and candied yams. There was also stuffing, corn muffins, corn putting, and of course, turkey.

A charcuterie plate with cheese, crackers, grapes and nuts kept appetites calmed before dinner and or dessert, there was pumpkin pie, cupcakes and cookies.

“We f—ing killed it,” Kylie said on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Friendsgiving Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Rob Kardashian Will Attend Family Thanksgiving: ‘We Love Having Him Around’

For the actual Thanksgiving holiday, Kylie will spend the day with her family, including her sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Just last week, Kim, 39, told Entertainment Tonight that brother Rob Kardashian will also take part in the holiday celebrations this year.

“You know, he’s definitely more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that,” Kim told the outlet. “He’ll be around for Thanksgiving, he’s been around a lot for the past year or two,” she added. “We love having him around. He’s doing really good.”

Rob, 32, has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the spotlight. But in June, he revealed on Twitter that he was back in the gym, and a few months later, he showed off his slimmed-down figure while celebrating Halloween with his family.

A source recently told PEOPLE a renewed dedication to health and fitness is to thank for the long-reclusive star’s newfound confidence.

“Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier,” the source said. “Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about.”

“He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends,” the source added. “Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.”