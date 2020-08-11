The 23-year-old reality star talks about her famous family on the premiere episode of the new Quibi show, About Face

Kylie Jenner Shares What She's Learned from Sister Kim Kardashian and Her Family: 'We're a Team'

Kylie Jenner is sharing what she has learned when it comes to working with her famous family.

The 23-year-old reality star appears on the premiere episode of the new Quibi show, About Face, where host Rosie Huntington-Whiteley interviews beauty stars and documents their road to success in the beauty world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked by Huntington-Whiteley in a clip from the show if she learned anything about business from big sister Kim Kardashian West to apply to her own Kylie Cosmetics brand, the young mogul starts by celebrating all of the KKW founder's brands, calling them "amazing."

"She'll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice," she added.

Image zoom Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

Because the businesses between the Kardashian-Jenner girls are each unique in their own way, Kylie added that she and her sisters are all able to support each other's brands without any issues and revealed that mindset is one that their entire family follows.

"There's nothing better than working with your family," the beauty mogul shared. "We all understand that we're more powerful together when we're a team."

She added, "We all keep each other grounded and humble and remind each other of how blessed we are."

"I can't start acting like a different Kylie and show up to the family dinner," Kylie added with a smile as Huntington-Whiteley suggested the family would "check you right away."

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The youngest family member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan has collaborated with each of her sisters on makeup collections, as well as one with mom Kris Jenner and her daughter, Stormi.

Her most recent collaboration was with sister Kendall Jenner, who was the last sister to collaborate with Kylie since she launched her namesake cosmetics brand.

"wow wow wow 🖤 can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!" Kylie previously captioned a sultry campaign video where the sisters modeled custom Fleur du Mal lingerie. "We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it!"

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Collab: 'We're Going Big Because I'm Her Full Blood'

On Monday, Kylie celebrated her 23rd birthday, with her famous family members taking to social media to honor the star on her big day.

Kylie's mother was first to commemorate the birthday girl, sharing a heartwarming post for her daughter on Instagram, filled with recent and early photos of her "beautiful baby girl."

"Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.... you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in her caption.

She added: "You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!!"

Sister Khloé Kardashian then shared a set of photos of Kylie when she was younger on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday my baby girl!!! How is my baby girl 23?! 😩 seriously how? But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?!"

"We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning. Happy birthday sweet Kylie!," she added.