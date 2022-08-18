Kylie Jenner Reveals the Other 'K' Name Parents Kris and Caitlyn Nearly Gave Her

Kylie Jenner nearly had a name with a political pedigree.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed on TikTok Wednesday that her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, almost called her Kennedy Jenner.

"My name is Kylie, but it was almost…," she wrote in over an adorable video of her and daughter Stormi Webster, 4. The video continued with a series of pictures from the beauty mogul with the name "Kennedy" written over them. In the last shot, The Kardashians star added a fake Kylie Lip Kit that was edited to say "Kennedy Lip Kit" instead.

"Doesn't hit the same," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the post. Former brother-in-law Kanye West's "I Love Kanye" played in the background.

"OK but Kendall and Kennedy go really well together," a fan wrote in the comment section. "No way," commented another.

Last week, the Kylie Baby founder celebrated her 25th birthday. For her yacht birthday party, she wore a shimmering, skintight, off-the-shoulder gown. Kylie paired the neutral number with a high bun and sparkling earrings.

"Twenty fine," she captioned the Instagram carousel, in which she held a pole as fireworks exploded in the sky behind her.

"Oh, gee!" she said with a laugh as she took in the display.

Jenner previously reached for sequins for her birthday look in years past, wearing a vintage gold Gucci mini dress when she turned 21 in 2018.

Earlier in the day, Jenner took fans into her birthday morning with a video on TikTok, which opened with a shot of herself in a cutout mauve mini dress with matching slides, holding an iced coffee as she posed before a mirror.

"Its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋," she wrote below.

The camera then cut to a clip of a brunch spread that included green juice, pastries and fruit. Jenner received well-wishes from loved ones around the table, where sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also sat.

Stormi also made an adorable cameo, snuggling up for a selfie with her mom.

Jenner shares Stormi and a 6-month-old son with Travis Scott, who shouted out his girlfriend's birthday with a tribute of his own on his Instagram Story.

"Happy f------- birthday mi," he wrote over photos of Jenner, adding a string of brown heart emojis and posting a picture of her in a pink thong bodysuit.

Sharing a shot of them together holding hands, the 31-year-old rapper added, "That's the I want it now look."