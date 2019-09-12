Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Biggest Fear Is 'Dust in a Cup': 'I Don't Know Why'

Someone get this girl a duster!

Kylie Jenner stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, where she sat down for a rapid-fire Q&A session during a round of “Burning Questions.” And with her daughter Stormi sitting in her lap, Jenner revealed more than a few intimate details about herself.

From the biggest mess Stormi has ever made (keep the M&Ms away from her!) to a celebrity she’s dying to collaborate with (“Stormi Webster“) and what her boyfriend Travis Scott smells like (a “fresh shower” and “weed”), the makeup mogul held nothing back while in the hot seat.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation came when she was asked about her biggest fear.

“Dust in a cup,” she admitted. “I don’t know why. One of my pet peeves is when there’s a lot of dust in a cup and then I think it’s like getting in my system.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Sarah Haas/Warner Bros.

During the game, Jenner, 22, also recalled getting caught while sneaking home after a late night out as a teenager.

“My mom goes to sleep really early and she wakes up really early,” she said. “I only had until about four in the morning to sneak back into the house. I thought I was being really secretive. Once I did that consecutively for like a week, [Kris Jenner] was like ‘I need to talk to you’ and she sat me down and was like ‘I’ve heard you come home every single morning for the past week. Four in the morning. This needs to stop.’ “

“I can’t keep any secrets around Kris Jenner,” she joked.

As for her guilty YouTube pleasure? Fans could have probably guessed.

“Watching makeup tutorials,” she said.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication.