Kylie Jenner Removes Jordyn Woods Twitter Header Photo 2 Months After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner is making a change — and it has to do with her former best friend Jordyn Woods.

In honor of her new “Kybrow” launch for Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner swapped her Twitter header photo on Monday to feature a close-up of her enviable eyebrows.

In doing so, she removed the old promo picture of Jenner, 21, and Woods, 21, from their own makeup collaboration for the brand.

The old shot was noticeably present when Woods’ cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s now-ex Tristan Thompson went public more than two months ago.

On March 1, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her while she was on her way out of an afterparty at the NBA player’s house. Though she denied having sex with him, she admitted she initially lied to the Kardashian family about the events of the night.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner has had limited contact with Woods in the months since the scandal.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” said the source. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

And while Jenner hasn’t cut Woods out of her life entirely, she’s working to strengthen other friendships.

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explained. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”