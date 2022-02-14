Kylie Jenner Receives Dozens of Valentine's Day Roses from Travis Scott After Welcoming Son Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Wolf Webster, on Feb. 2

On her Instagram Story Monday, the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed the massive way in which Scott, 30, chose to celebrate the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beginning with a video set to H.E.R.'s "Every Kind of Way," the youngest Jenner panned over the entryway of her home as it was covered with dozens of pink and white floral arrangements. She also posted photos of the "Sicko Mode" rapper's romantic gesture, including one of a massive pink bear surrounded by a variation of roses.

Jenner's final snap featured a photo of a gingerbread house that read "Happy Valentine's Day". The gingerbread house had four gingerbread people in front of it, representing the pair's growing family. (Jenner and Scott recently welcomed a son, Wolf Webster. They also share a daughter, Stormi.)

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott The massive bear and roses in Kylie Jenner's home | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Following Scott's sweet gesture, a source tells PEOPLE that "Kylie is very grateful for Travis."

"He is a romantic guy. He surprised her with lots of white and pink roses for Valentine's Day. She was teary-eyed about it. They also had a special dinner," the source says.

"They are enjoying being a family of four," the source adds. "Kylie is still resting and recovering. She likes staying home. Travis makes sure that she has everything that she needs. Stormi is helping out with [her] baby brother. She is the cutest big sister."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott The gingerbread house that Travis Scott sent to Kylie Jenner | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Shortly before the romantic holiday, a rep for the Kardashians star confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 2.

She later announced on her Instagram Story that they named their son Wolf Webster, which a source said she and Scott picked "together" but wanted to "make sure" they "love the name" before announcing.

In the wake of Wolf's arrival, an insider told PEOPLE "Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on."

"Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot," the insider said, adding that Stormi, who just turned 4 on Feb. 1, is "fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott The roses in Kylie Jenner's home | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and Scott have had an off-and-on relationship over the years. Early last year, a source told PEOPLE the pair "love each other" and "enjoy spending family time with Stormi."

"Kylie and Travis also have date nights," the source continued. "They have worked hard to create a family situation that's best for them."