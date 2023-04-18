Kylie Jenner Recalls Sneaking Out as a Teen and Taking Mom Kris's Car: 'As Bad as It Got'

Kylie Jenner was quite the rebel as a teenager.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, revealed just what kind of trouble she got into growing up under Kris Jenner's roof in her recent cover story for HommeGirls.

"I stole my mom's car a lot," Kylie confessed to the magazine. "Because we grew up in Calabasas [Calif.], which is outside of the city, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into L.A. It was a whole new world."

"I used to take my mom's car into the city, and I would make sure I was home before my parents woke up, which was at like 5:30 in the morning. I had to be home between 4 and 4:30 am," she explained.

"My mom caught me once, and we had this huge meeting. She was like, 'I know you've been coming home every morning at 4 a.m. and this can never happen again!' That was probably as bad as it got," she added.

However, Kylie doesn't believe her mom, 67, was all that shocked when she discovered Kylie's secret. "I'm sure they already knew that me and my friends were sneaking out. We literally had to pass their bedroom to leave the house," she said.

Kris and Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner/instagram

The Kardashians star also reflected on how her approach to beauty has "changed so much" since becoming a mother to 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 14-month-old son Aire.

"It's made me love myself more," Kylie shared. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

On what beauty advice she would give Stormi, the mom of two said, "That she's perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself."

She then addressed conversation surrounding her insecurity with her lips. "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" Kylie shared.

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone." she clarified. "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Kylie has since gone on to create a cosmetic empire in her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, initially launching with lip products and eventually expanding to all makeup and skincare.