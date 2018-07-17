Kylie Jenner Quizzes Travis Scott on How Well He Knows Her: How Did They Meet? Favorite Snack?

Keep up with Kylie!

As part of the couple’s GQ cover story, Kylie Jenner challenged boyfriend Travis Scott to the “Kylie Quiz,” a trivia game to find out just how well the rapper knows his makeup mogul counterpart.

And while the game started off a bit rough (how do you not know her dog’s names?!), Scott quickly proved her definitely knows a thing or two about Jenner.

“First question,” Jenner, 20, said excitedly. “What color is my toothbrush?”

“Pink,” Scott, 27, answered without missing a beat.

But Scott hesitated when asked what sports Jenner played growing up. He guessed track correctly but objected when Jenner claims cheerleading is the second.

“That’s not a sport,” he says, joking that if it’s not on ESPN, it doesn’t count.

When it came to Jenner’s most common pregnancy craving (In-N-Out) to the color of her eyes (“green but sometimes yellow”) Scott didn’t have to think twice before delivering the correct answer.

“How long does it usually take to do my makeup?” Jenner asked.

“Two hours hair and makeup. That’s a fact,” Scott answered. “It’s either you tell her way hours before or she’s not going.”

One question they both stumbled on? How they first met.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Paola Kudacki exclusively for GQ

“We still don’t know this answer,” Jenner said, with Scott adding, “It’s a lot of link-ups. You thought I didn’t like you.”

“We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other,” said Jenner. “We just had mutual friends. But we never really had a conversation because I thought he didn’t like me.”

“But now I know it’s just your standoffish personality,” she joked.

The couple have been dating since April 2017, when they connected at Coachella. They welcomed daughter Stormi in Feb after less than a year of dating.

In GQ‘s August issue, Jenner and Scott open up about how they first met, how their lives have changed since they welcomed daughter Stormi — and how they plan to make their love last.

Jenner said the couple does their best to keep their relationship private, despite the constant media attention.

“I don’t think he’s really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family,” she says. “For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

Sources previously told PEOPLE that welcoming a daughter has only strengthened the couple’s bond.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger,” said one source. “Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi,” the source added. “She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on. She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”