Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott's New Album Jackboys After Split: 'Stormis Dad'

We know what music Kylie Jenner is listening to today.

Early Friday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a moment to promote her ex Travis Scott‘s new project, Jackboys. The seven-song compilation album, which dropped at midnight, includes collaborations with artists from his Cactus Jack record label and additional collaborators including Sheck Wes, Quavo and Offset.

Jenner, 22, posted a screenshot of album on Apple Music that showed her listening to the fifth track, “Out West.”

“STORMIS DAD,” she captioned the photo, referencing her and Scott’s 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Travis Scott Likes Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Bra Photos on Instagram 2 Months After Going on a Break

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Jenner and Scott, 28, had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Since the split, the two have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter. In November, Jenner traveled to Houston with a group of friends to attend Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

“It was important for her to support Travis’ festival,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

Later that month, they celebrated Thanksgiving with her family.

“Kylie and Travis are good,” said a source at the time. “They’re not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Share a Matchy Moment (Again!) at Kardashian Christmas Party

Earlier this month, Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West fielded questions about the exes during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” said Kardashian West, 39. “I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are.”