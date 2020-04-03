Kylie Jenner Says She Would Rather Have a 'Silent' Sexual Partner Than One with a 'Weird' Accent

Kylie Jenner is opening up about how she prefers her “partner” act in bed in a good ole game of “Would You Rather?”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, hopped on Instagram Live with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou on Friday and answered a fan, who asked if Jenner would “rather have your partner have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both Jenner and Karanikolaou hilariously burst into laughter before the reality star could give an answer.

“I would rather he be completely silent,” Jenner said while smiling.

“Really?” Karanikolaou asked.

“Absolutely! I could not handle the weird accent,” Jenner quipped back.

However, the makeup mogul went on to clarify that she would make an exception if her significant other already had an accent.

“Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine,” Jenner told Karanikolaou.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

“If he didn’t have an accent and then when we’re intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent … absolutely not,” Jenner added in the Instagram Live video, captured by the Instagram account KylieSnapchat.

The hypothetical situation comes after a source told PEOPLE in March that Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi, are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple again after taking some time apart in October.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source says. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Posts Flirty Throwback Photos of Herself with Ex Travis Scott: ‘It’s a Mood’

In February, Jenner shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories showing her and Scott, 27, getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“It’s a mood,” she wrote over the photos.