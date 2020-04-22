Kylie Jenner Pranks Sleeping Mom Kris Jenner by Jolting Her Awake: 'You Guys Are Crazy'

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

There’s no rest for Kris Jenner, even while social distancing at home.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner played a prank on her manager mother, 64, which she documented for fans on her Instagram Story. Kylie, approaching her sleeping mother, gives a loud scream to try to startle Kris awake, but the napping reality star instead seems barely disturbed.

“You guys are not gonna believe this,” says Kylie at the start of the video. “I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat. … Shhh, be very quiet, they’re very dangerous.”

Glasses off, Kris lies on a hanging bed with her eyes closed and head rested on a pillow. Kylie then goes in for the scare, shrieking twice, which slowly forces Kris to open her eyes in confusion.

“Are you serious?” Kylie says with a laugh. “It takes you that long to wake up?” Kris then responds, “You guys are crazy.”

Kylie — who was recently named Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire again — has enjoyed time doing fun antics with her mom while self-isolating in recent weeks, including starring alongside Kris for some playful TikTok installments inspired by Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Sending out my love and prayers. & hoping this will all be over soon,” Kylie wrote on Instagram last week, sharing a photo of herself getting outdoors in sneakers and comfy leisure clothes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The beauty mogul was spotted stepping out earlier this week while makeup-free, smiling in a tie-dye sweatsuit and toting snacks as she got on her way to visiting longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenners are all social distancing at their respective homes to combat the virus’ spread: “Everyone is still staying at home,” the source said.

Kylie’s playful relationship with her mother was showcased in a recent episode of KUWTK, when she had Kris looking after her post–Lasik eye surgery — ringing a bell for all her immediate needs.

“She’s a bit out of it, so I just want to make sure she’s okay, because the healthiest thing she can do right now is to get some rest,” Kris says in the episode.

After fetching her water, Kris then is tasked with making tacos for her recovering child, and then teasingly feeds the food to Kylie in bed. “This is so weird,” says Kylie, laughing.

