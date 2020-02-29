Kylie Jenner Posts Flirty Throwback Photos of Herself with Ex Travis Scott: 'It's a Mood'

Kylie Jenner is feeling flirty!

On Friday, Jenner, 22, shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories, which show her and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

The posts seemingly suggest the former couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, may have rekindled their romance following their split in October.

In the first photo, Scott, 27, is seen whispering in Jenner’s ear.

“It’s,” Jenner wrote over the photo before transitioning to the next shot, which shows the exes lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes.

“A,” Jenner wrote over the second photo, before adding “Mood” to the last photo of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star still focused on the “Sicko Mode” rapper as he watches the game.

The words put together spell out “It’s a mood,” making the post all the more cryptic.

The photos come after Jenner posed in Scott’s yet-to-be-released Nike sneakers that he designed in collaboration with the sports brand.

In the photo, which she shared on Instagram on Thursday, Jenner can be seen wearing the highly sought-after shoes, which are set to hit shelves on Feb. 28, as well as a black leather jacket and grey joggers. She accessorized the casual chic look with a pair of sunglasses and a purple Hermès Birkin handbag.

While she didn’t tag Scott — or any of her outfit’s designers — in the social media post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder did caption the shot, “brb baby.”

PEOPLE reported in October that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Months after the split, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter. Most recently, they were spotted heading to an Oscars afterparty with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. The two also celebrated Stormi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

“They are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

Jenner “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis,” the source said, adding that she has “has done very well” without him.

“But they are great together,” the source added. “And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”

The exes have also said nothing but kind things about each other in interviews. “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published earlier this month, Jenner shared that she still has a “great relationship” with the musician.

“We’re like best friends,” she said. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”