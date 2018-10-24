Kylie Jenner Gets Real About Post-Baby Body Insecurities: 'Nothing in My Closet Fits Me'

Kylie Jenner‘s body has gone through some changes since giving birth to daughter Stormi.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie confides in sister Kim Kardashian West about her struggles with her post-baby body insecurities.

“Nothing in my closet fits me,” Kylie, 21, tells Kim, 38, while cleaning out her closet. “I’m getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I’m not going to fit into a [size] 25 jean ever again.”

“I’m just feeling a little insecure,” she admits. “I feel like my hips have just spread. My favorite jeans, they’re never going to fit me again. I feel like some people don’t get it. Some people are just body-shamers.”

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Trying to encourage her sister, Kim tells Kylie about her own post-baby weight loss journey, saying it took her nearly eight months to shed the extra pounds she gained during pregnancy.

“I will tell you this — just wear two pairs of shape-wear and get out of the house,” she says. “I know it’s like, really early and Stormi is so little but you just have to roll with it. You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance.”

“Honestly, you do inspire me a lot,” Kylie says. “If Kim can do it, I can do it.”

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie gave fans their first glimpse at her post-baby transformation just seven weeks after giving birth to her daughter in February, posting a quick video on Snapchat of herself lifting up a black hoodie to expose her stomach.

About one month later, the new mom was already back in a bikini — and since then, she’s often showed off her toned post-baby physique on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy ‘Changed’ Her Body at a Young Age — ‘But I Really Don’t Care’

In March, Jenner revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy in a now-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with fans.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is determined to get back into pre-pregnancy shape because she wants to be a “really hot young mom.”

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” an insider said. “She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi.”