Kylie Jenner Poses Topless Under the Covers in Sexy Bedroom Photos

Rise and shine, Kylie Jenner!

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stripped down and went under the covers in a series of sexy snaps shared on her Instagram.

In the four photos, Jenner was topless as she rested her head on her hand while giving a pout to the camera. While posing underneath a white comforter, Jenner channeled a bedtime glam look, which included smoky eye makeup, a bold-colored lip and her long dark locks styled straight.

Although she went braless in the set of images, Jenner made sure to accessorize with a yellow diamond ring on her middle finger.

“Bbygirl,” she captioned the photos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The sultry bedroom photo shoot comes shortly after Jenner struck a chord online simply by singing “rise and shine” to her daughter Stormi Webster, 20 months, in a video.

Giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters — which includes a vending machine fully stocked with champagne, among other extravagances — Jenner concluded a YouTube clip by showing off her child’s dedicated playroom.

While flipping the light switch on, the 22-year-old sings the morning greeting with a slight sing-song jingle.

Among those obsessed with the quirky moment was Ariana Grande, who recorded her own version of the phrase using a starry eyes filter on her Instagram Stories — even asking Jenner if she could sample it in a song.

“Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in music video,” Jenner wrote as she reposted Grande’s cover.

Jenner further displayed her enjoyment of the meme, posting an image of her own face photoshopped into the Sun Baby from the ’90s children’s series Teletubbies.

And it didn’t take long for Jenner to capitalize on the phrase.

On Thursday, Jenner posted links to two new hoodies available at her official merchandise shop, one black and one white, both bearing her now-famous “Riiise and Shiiinnee” slogan.

Labeled as limited edition, the hoodies cost $65 and are estimated to ship four to five weeks after ordering from The Kylie Shop.

Since the moment went viral, it has gone on to inspire several fan-made remixes, including one Stormi herself enjoyed dancing along to.

“Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?” Jenner asked after the toddler requested to hear a song by her father, Travis Scott, instead.