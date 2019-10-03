Kylie Jenner Poses in Orange Jumpsuit to Celebrate the Start of October Following Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is posing her way into October!

On Wednesday, just one day after news broke that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her boyfriend Travis Scott have decided to take some time apart, Jenner, 22, shared a slideshow of photos of herself on Instagram wearing a sexy, sparkly orange jumpsuit.

“Hi October,” Jenner captioned the post, adding an orange heart emoji.

In the first shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen squatting in the vibrant ensemble, which she paired with clear pointed toe heels and rhinestone clutch shaped like a wad of $10,000 in cash.

In the second photo, Jenner looked into the camera, holding her hair back with her hands.

The post caught the eye of Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian West, who commented “🔥🔥🔥 🎃 🎃🎃”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Her pal Stassie Karanikolaou also raved over the reality star writing, “Oh hii 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Jenner’s split with Scott, 28, comes after the two struggled to get on the same page when it came to their future, a source told PEOPLE.

The couple, who share 20-month-old daughter Stormi, have decided to take a break from their relationship after more than two years together — and a source says their clashing priorities contributed to the split.

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” says the source. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

But while the makeup mogul is ready to settle down and expand their family, Scott is still focused on his booming music career. According to the source, the stress of their lifestyles put a strain on the relationship.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” says the source. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

And when it comes to relationship role models, Jenner is looking at sister Kardashian West, 38, for inspiration.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Poses Nude for Playboy with Travis Scott for the Magazine’s ‘Pleasure’ Issue

“Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants was she has with Kanye [West],” says the source.

Jenner and Scott have yet to publicly address the break and reps for the couple have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

As of now, Jenner and Scott will co-parent Stormi.

“They have split for now and are living apart,” a different source told PEOPLE of Jenner and Scott. “Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie.”

“They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much,” the insider adds. “As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

Image zoom Travis Scott, Stormi and Kylie Jenner Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The two were last seen together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28.

The outing was a family affair as Jenner and Scott brought out baby Stormi. The rapper was seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek as Jenner held her in her arms.

But Scott was noticeably absent at Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s wedding in South Carolina on Monday evening. Jenner attended with Stormi, her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

RELATED: People Now: Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner’s Split from Travis Scott – Watch the Full Episode

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they were spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017. The pair recently opened up about their relationship in Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” with Jenner revealing, “We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

Over the years, the two have fueled engagement and even marriage rumors as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often referred to Scott as her “hubby.” Scott has also used the term “wifey” to describe Jenner.

In July, a source told PEOPLE, “Kylie is very happy with her life,” adding that she and Travis were “discussing marriage.”