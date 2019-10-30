Kylie Jenner Throws Dinner for Caitlyn Jenner's 70th Birthday — See Which Kardashians Attended

Caitlyn Jenner was feeling the love on her birthday.

The former Olympian, who turned 70 on Monday, celebrated on Tuesday night at Nobu in Malibu with an intimate group of family and friends.

Her youngest child, daughter Kylie Jenner, documented the evening on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you, Nobu, for setting this up,” she said in one video, panning across the table, fireplace and lounge area. “I set up the cutest little dinner for my dad!”

“Got here early to make sure it’s good,” she added. “Dad, where you at?”

Also in attendance were Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, Brandon Jenner and his pregnant girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, and Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins. Brandon’s brother Brody Jenner is in Australia, according to his Instagram Story, and Khloé Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story that she had been “shooting a commercial all day.”

Kim, 39, and Kourtney, 40, also posted photos and videos from the evening on their Instagram Stories. In one video, Kim filmed the group singing “Happy Birthday” to Caitlyn before urging her to make a wish.

“I wish that we could all get together more often,” Caitlyn said.

The cake was decorated with a sweet photo of Caitlyn with daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22, from back in the day.

“Look at how cute you were!” Caitlyn said before blowing out her candles.

Caitlyn, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, shares son Burt, 41, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and Kendall and Kylie with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

After transitioning, Caitlyn became mostly estranged from Kris and the Kardashian side of the family for a period of time, though she has always maintained relationships with Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashian sisters, as well as Kris, were open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family. (In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about the situation than she says she did.)

However, the ice appears to have thawed between Caitlyn and the Kardashian sisters. In May, Khloé, 35, said things were “fine” between her and Caitlyn.

“I think we’ve really come a long way,” she said on an episode of Laura Wasser’s Divorce Sucks podcast. “It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

“Now I think we’re all in a really good place, and we all just want everybody to just be happy with whoever they are,” she added.